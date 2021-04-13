Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Update

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 148,554 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 269,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 35,009 shares during the last quarter. 17.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 23,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,858. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.