Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021


Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FPRUY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

FPRUY stock remained flat at $$32.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 553. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. Fraport has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $33.17.

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

