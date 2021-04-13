Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FPRUY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

FPRUY stock remained flat at $$32.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 553. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. Fraport has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $33.17.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

