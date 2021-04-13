Frax Share (FXS) Price Hits $7.09 on Top Exchanges

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $71.34 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for about $7.09 or 0.00011234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.27 or 0.00263526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.60 or 0.00679305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,981.90 or 0.99821713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $582.41 or 0.00923082 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,620,643 coins and its circulating supply is 10,065,398 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

