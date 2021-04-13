Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Freeline Therapeutics stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.80. 34 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,653. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

