Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.10 target price on shares of Freeman Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

FMANF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 28,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,050. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36. Freeman Gold has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.89.

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

