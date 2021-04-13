freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. freenet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €21.53 ($25.32).

Shares of FNTN opened at €20.18 ($23.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.87. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

