Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $41.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s previous close.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.81. 433,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,306,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.29 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.