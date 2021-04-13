FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,594 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.05% of FTI Consulting worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 342.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 79,918 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 16.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCN opened at $145.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $146.58.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

FCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.