FTX Token (FTT) Trading Up 22.4% Over Last 7 Days

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for $52.99 or 0.00083985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a total market cap of $5.00 billion and $235.98 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00054546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.82 or 0.00624182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00033104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00038771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.