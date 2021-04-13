Fulcrum Capital LLC Acquires 989 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,586 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 3.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $514.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,159. The stock has a market cap of $245.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $313.75 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

