Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys 2,880 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 2.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,987. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.45. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $135.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

