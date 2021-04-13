Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $15.61 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned 8.10% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $15,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth about $831,000.

NYSEARCA EFAX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,022. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $56.93 and a 52 week high of $82.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.46.

