Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $8.01 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,526 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 607.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.45.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $378.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,174. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $258.18 and a 12-month high of $380.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $356.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

