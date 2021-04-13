Fulcrum Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

EFG traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.57. The stock had a trading volume of 412,034 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

