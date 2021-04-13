Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases 10,150 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,636.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $13.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $621.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,381,726. The company has a 50 day moving average of $532.23 and a 200-day moving average of $537.28. The stock has a market cap of $385.52 billion, a PE ratio of 99.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $257.00 and a one year high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.22.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

