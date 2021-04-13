Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $431,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 132.8% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 39,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 30,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $76.22. 38,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,181. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.