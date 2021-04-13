Fulcrum Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xylem by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Xylem by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,392 shares of company stock worth $1,907,808. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

Xylem stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.80 and its 200 day moving average is $97.77. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.