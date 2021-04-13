Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 12,927 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,927 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after buying an additional 764,909 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,704,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,438,000 after buying an additional 61,595 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,179,000 after buying an additional 202,059 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $633,046,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.85. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

