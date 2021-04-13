Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.1% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $10.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,255.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,662. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,182.33 and a 12-month high of $2,273.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,082.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,833.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,140.07.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

