Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for 2.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after buying an additional 592,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $153,942,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $62,688,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.08.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 142,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.12, for a total value of $45,902,498.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $19,576,438.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 719,817 shares of company stock worth $223,112,196 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,413. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.14.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

