Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 3,175 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 2.1% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 113.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.84. The stock had a trading volume of 152,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,883. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.83 and its 200 day moving average is $137.86.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

