Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 3,280 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fulcrum Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.8% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Facebook by 24.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $312.68. 207,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,613,586. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.34 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The company has a market cap of $890.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.83.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,414,381 shares of company stock valued at $388,290,166 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

