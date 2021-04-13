Fulcrum Capital LLC Trims Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 289,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,242,000 after buying an additional 24,286 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.71.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $5.82 on Tuesday, hitting $315.36. 7,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,275. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $123.32 and a 1-year high of $323.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.