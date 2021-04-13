Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.09 and last traded at $86.09. Approximately 10,296 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,063,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

