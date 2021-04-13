Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. 681,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,262. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.