Function X Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Function X has a market cap of $94.74 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,067.65 or 0.99790359 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00038791 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010117 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.55 or 0.00129040 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001124 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006099 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
