Fundamenta (FMTA) Trading Up 11.8% Over Last Week

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $728,195.55 and $1.92 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00067124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.68 or 0.00260562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.74 or 0.00692632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,230.05 or 1.00047315 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00020779 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.23 or 0.00884861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,195,886 coins and its circulating supply is 748,023 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.