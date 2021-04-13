Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.75 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 10,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,187,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

FNKO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Funko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.98.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -85.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Funko during the third quarter worth about $73,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Funko by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

