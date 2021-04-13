FUNToken Trading 12.2% Lower This Week (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FUNToken has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $415.22 million and approximately $14.30 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00059697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00019902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00089227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.05 or 0.00639600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00039136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00031634 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.