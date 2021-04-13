Furucombo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.66 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. Furucombo has a market cap of $10.65 million and $1.66 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00003698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Furucombo has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00067177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00258781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.67 or 0.00675952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,250.08 or 0.99737565 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00022379 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.80 or 0.00866965 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

