Fuse Network (FUSE) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.16 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $15.16 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00067472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00261800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.04 or 0.00684875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,950.41 or 0.99559819 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00020587 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.08 or 0.00869982 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

