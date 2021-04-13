Fusible (FUSII) Market Cap Reaches $1.59 Million

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for $3.83 or 0.00006066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fusible has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $79,034.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00067372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00258387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.99 or 0.00688196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,832.07 or 0.99406139 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00022303 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.55 or 0.00866279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

