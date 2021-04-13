Fusion (FSN) Trading Up 15% This Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00002518 BTC on major exchanges. Fusion has a total market cap of $80.01 million and $4.57 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 15% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,695.12 or 0.97139215 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,600,436 coins and its circulating supply is 50,030,679 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.