Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 130.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FUSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.12. 2,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,515. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $18,781,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 370,819 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

