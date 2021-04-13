Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Short Interest Update

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the March 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Future Farm Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. 160,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,061. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Future Farm Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

Future Farm Technologies Company Profile

Future Farm Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in indoor plant growth technology; and production of wholesale and retail cannabis products in North America. The company manufactures and distributes LED lighting bulbs, fixtures, lamps, retrofits, and other products for the commercial and residential applications through its Website, LEDCanada.com; and packaging for LED light engine through COBGrowlights.com.

