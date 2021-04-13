Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Short Interest Update

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the March 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Future Farm Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. 160,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,061. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Future Farm Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.14.
Future Farm Technologies Company Profile
Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Future Farm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Farm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.