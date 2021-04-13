FY2022 EPS Estimates for Boise Cascade Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Boise Cascade in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.42. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

BCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

BCC stock opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.