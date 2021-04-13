G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Down to $31.47

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.47, but opened at $30.48. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $30.12, with a volume of 791 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIII. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,806,000 after purchasing an additional 728,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,189,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,754,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

