Gala (GALA) Price Hits $0.0256 on Major Exchanges

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $178.64 million and $515,405.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00055854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00085676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.18 or 0.00638798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00039287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00032467 BTC.

About Gala

Gala is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

