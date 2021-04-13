Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for $9.09 or 0.00014345 BTC on major exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $31.89 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

