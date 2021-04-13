Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GLPEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 43,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $6.73.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

