Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 43,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

