Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Update

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 557.7% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 52,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLPEY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

