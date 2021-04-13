GAMB (GMB) Market Cap Reaches $33.73 Million

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GAMB has traded up 299.5% against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a market capitalization of $33.73 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GAMB

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

