GamyFi Platform Market Capitalization Tops $3.11 Million (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $329,011.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for about $3.86 or 0.00006058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00069052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00259887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.60 or 0.00697904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,797.92 or 1.00145074 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00022581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $548.75 or 0.00861387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,850,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,063 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

