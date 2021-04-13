Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Position Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 824.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,137,000 after buying an additional 52,732 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,067,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,281,000 after buying an additional 36,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Garmin stock opened at $137.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.65. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $138.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

