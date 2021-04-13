Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 337,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,897 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Garmin worth $40,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN opened at $137.85 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $138.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

