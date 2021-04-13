GateToken Price Tops $4.09 on Top Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for about $4.09 or 0.00006444 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $311.49 million and approximately $42.91 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GateToken has traded 59.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00057359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00088156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.16 or 0.00624403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00039509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00031982 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,184,951 coins. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

