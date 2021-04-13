Gateway Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gateway Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,212 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.0% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $18,273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $336.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.22. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $198.75 and a twelve month high of $338.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

