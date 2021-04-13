Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Now Covered by Analysts at CIBC

Stock analysts at CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

GATO traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $10.17. 351,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,857. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.80. Gatos Silver has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GATO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

