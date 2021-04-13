Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Up 5.6%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24. 4,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 698,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,828,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,592,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.